Sales roundup: Veronica Beard trunk show, Lollipop Lane Market, and more

Today, Thursday, March 14, and tomorrow, Friday, March 15, Edit by LBP is hosting a Veronica Beard trunk show, with special pieces from the brand’s spring collection, as well as the opportunity to be styled by a New York stylist and the Edit team. For more information, visit the event page here.

Lollipop Lane Market’s annual Spring Sale kicks off next Wednesday, March 20, at 9 a.m. in Perkins Rowe. The kids’ consignment sale will also feature merchandise from local boutiques. The sale will run until Sunday, March 23. More information is available here, and to learn more about the history of the sale and what to expect, check out this story from the inRegister archives.

The Perkins Rowe pop-up of New Orleans-based jewelry company Porter Lyons continues through Monday, April 8. The brand’s mirrored tiny house will be parked in the newly built park area across from Anthropologie. To view the brand’s latest collection and get more information, visit porterlyons.com.

Bustle is hosting a Justin Alexander trunk show starting tomorrow, Friday, March 15, through Saturday, March 16. Brides-to-be can receive 10% off wedding dress purchases during this event. To schedule your appointment and learn more, visit the event page here.

Everything Mardi Gras is 35% off now, March 14, at Wanderlust by Abby. Shop the sale online using the code “MADIGRAS35.”

Tomorrow, March 15, The Sweetest Grace is popping up at Simply Chic Boutique with spring wreaths to bring your front door into the new season.

Court & Layne Boutique is making room for new arrivals with 20% off storewide now, March 14.

Blink is closing its Baton Rouge location and everything must go. Follow along on Instagram at @blinkblowoutsale to see what is left to purchase, as well as pricing information.

Tonight, March 14, Bridal Boutique is hosting a Mom’s Night Out from 3 to 8 p.m. The event will feature mother-of-the-bride or mother-of-the-groom gowns from designers like Montage, Ivonne D and Cameron Blake. To make a reservation, call the store at 225-925-1135.

Carriages Fine Clothier is hosting a combined Stenstroms and Martin Dingman trunk show today, March 14. Stenstroms will be showcasing its spring collection, with shirts buy three, get one free. New shoes, belts and leather goods will be available from Martin Dingman, with the opportunity to create a personalized bespoke belt. The event will run until 6 p.m. but appointments can be made by calling the store at 225-926-6892.

