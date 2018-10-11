Sales roundup: Pregame pop-up, Aria’s 10th birthday, and more

Geaux Clear Collection is teaming up with the LSU Alumni Association to host a Pregame Pop-up this Saturday morning, October 13, at The Cook Hotel. The event will showcase the brand’s newest line of clear bags to get everyone ready for the game against Georgia. To preview the collection, visit geauxclear.com, or check out the brand’s social media here and here.

This Friday, October 12, Aria is hosting an all-day celebration for its 10-year anniversary. The event will feature Champagne, discounts and giveaways, in addition to a personal appearance from jewelry designer Mignonne Gavigan as she shows off her collection from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Red Onion is celebrating its Sweet 16 next Tuesday, October 16, with a day-long party featuring sweets and 16% off all purchases. For more about Red Onion, check out this story from the inRegister archives.

It’s the Optical Shoppe’s 35th anniversary, and the store is offering up to 35% off prescription frames with a purchase of prescription lenses, as well as 50% off select sunglasses.

Today, Thursday, October 11, and tomorrow, Friday, October 12, NK Boutique’s Corporate Location is bidding farewell to Gypsy Jewelry as the store hosts one final trunk show before the brand’s retirement. For more information, visit the event page here.

Head Over Heels is hosting a Gentle Souls trunk show today, October 11, and tomorrow, October 12, to showcase the brand’s fall collection. For more information, visit the event page here.

Simply Chic Boutique is hosting a third birthday party today, October 11, until 7 p.m. For more information, visit the event page here.

Select items are half off now at Rodéo Boutique.

Lukka Boutique is giving away a $200 gift certificate to reach 10,000 followers on Instagram. Visit the post here to learn how to enter.

Purple and gold clothing items are 20% off now through Saturday, October 13, at NK Boutique on Hollydale.

The Royal Standard’s 20th anniversary sale is going on now. Discounts and giveaways are going on storewide. Click here to learn more. And read more about the store’s growth over the past two decades in this cover story from inRegister’s sister publication The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

This Saturday, October 13, from 12 to 4 p.m., designer Jill Lindsay will be at Time Warp showing off her handmade sequin garments.

Are you a Baton Rouge retailer with an upcoming sale or special event? Email [email protected] with details to be featured in an upcoming Sales Roundup.