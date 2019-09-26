Sales roundup: Fashion to the Rescue, Pink Elephant trunk show, and more

The retailers of Perkins Rowe are displaying fall looks in a whole new way this Sunday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Fashion to the Rescue, a fashion show starring adoptable dogs from Companion Animal Alliance. Models will showcase looks from Anthropologie, Kendra Scott, Shades Sunglasses and more, while giving pets the platform to find their forever homes. In addition to the show, there will be discounts, giveaways and more. Visit the event page here for all the details.

With this week being the first official week of fall, The Pink Elephant Antique Mall is hosting its first trunk show of the season this Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will not only spotlight the store’s permanent indoor vendors, but also a collection of pop-up shops, as well as refreshments.

Baton Rouge Succulent Company is hosting its third annual Plant Swap this Sunday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event invites local gardeners and plant enthusiasts to bring clippings from their backyards to share and trade with others. In addition to the greenery, there will also be artists and makers selling their creations. More information is available here.

Through October 10, the LSU Museum of Art is offering 25% off new memberships, as well as renewals. Learn more here.

The Lollipop Lane Market is back this week, September 26 through 28. Featuring consignment and new fall and winter clothing for babies and children, as well as other accessories, the sale will take place in Perkins Rowe, next to Kendra Scott. To learn more about the market and shopping secondhand, check out this story and this story from the inRegister archives. And for more details on this season’s sale, visit the event page here.

Billy Heroman’s is hosting a 64th Anniversary Sale, with 25% off storewide at all locations, as well as up to 75% off select items at the Harrell’s Ferry Road location.

Denim and sweaters are 20% off now at NK Boutique on Hollydale.

Head Over Heels is hosting a Gentle Souls fall trunk show tomorrow, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In addition to a special selection from the fall collection, the event will also feature a shoe giveaway.

The Queen Bee is hosting a one-day-only September Sale today, September 26, with special discounts and pumpkin spice goodies. More information is available here.

Next Thursday, October 3, through Sunday, October 6, Banbury Cross is making its way back to Baton Rouge with a pop-up shop in the shop space next door to Java Mama. For more information, visit the event page here.

