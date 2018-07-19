Sales roundup: City Farmhouse Pop-Up, Oh Baby!’s open house, and more

The Gilded Sparrow is back with another City Farmhouse Pop-Up Fair starting tonight, July 19, and running through Saturday, July 21. The home décor show will feature vendors from all over the country displaying their best rustic charm at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here. And to learn more about The Gilded Sparrow, check out this story from the inRegister archives.

This evening, July 19, from 4 to 7 p.m., Oh Baby! is hosting an Open House at its new location in Bocage Village. In addition to wine and cheese, 20% off all the proceeds from the event will go to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

It’s never too early to start preparing for Christmas, and The Royal Standard is kickstarting the festivities with a Fig & Dove Christmas in July Trunk Show starting today, July 19. The show, which features the high-end holiday wares of local designer Colleen Waguespack, will take place at the store’s 16016 Perkins Rd. location through Saturday, July 21. For more information, visit the event page here.

LD Linens and Decor is extending its sale through the end of July, with up to 25% off purchases.

All swimwear is 50% off now at B Kids.

Victoria’s Toy Station’s 34th-anniversary sale continues through July 31, with 20% to 50% off the entire store.

Through the end of July, The Keeping Room is hosting a Christmas in July event, with every purchase of 50 gift tags earning 25 additional tags for free.

Lukka is hosting a Summer Blowout Sale, with up to 60% off half of the store.

All shoe styles are 50% off now at Simply Chic Boutique.

Moxi Boutique is hosting a July Sale, with 25% off clothes and shoes.

Southern Sophisticate is hosting its Mid-Year Sale throughout the entire month of July, with 40% off all regular apparel, 30% off shoes and 40% off Loren Hope jewelry.

To celebrate Christmas in July, Air Salon & Blow Dry Bar is offering a four “Airstyles” package for $100.

For the rest of this week, visit Blink Boutique for Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. There will be wine, Champagne, and 40% off the entire store.

Text HIGHLAND ROAD to 69922 for the last few days of Hemline Highland Road’s Five Days of Summer Deals, lasting until Friday, July 20.

Ma Petite is having their Summer Sale with all summer retail at 30% off and select items up to 75% off.

Poise ‘N Ivy is hosting a Summer Clearance Sale with items at 50-75% off.

Today through Saturday, July 21, everything in store at La Mer Luxury Swim & Resort Wear is 40% off.

Visit Giggles this Saturday, July 21, for their Mystery Bag Sale.

Sanctuary Home & Gifts is hosting a Handbag Trade-In now through Sunday, July 22. Bring in any gently used handbag to donate to a woman in need, and receive $25 to $50 off any bag in store.

