LSU’s Rural Life Museum’s Red Rooster Bash INREGISTER STAFF 17 HOURS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The LSU Rural Life Museum hosted its Red Rooster Bash on November 17. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement for the 2023 Weddings issue Room tour: Family is the focus of this kitchen and keeping room Don’t forget your friends. Check out our top stocking stuffers for grown-ups Here’s where to find deals and more around town this Small Business Saturday A homemade pie crust recipe that’s easy enough to become a family tradition