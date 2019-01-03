Your guide to Baton Rouge’s 2019 Mardi Gras events

As we speak, the men, women, kids and debutantes who make up this year’s royal courts are rounding up their sparkling adornments and shining their crowns in preparation for the parties that lie in the coming weeks. With each weekend of this long Carnival season filled with masks, gowns and plenty of beads, we put together a schedule to make sure Baton Rouge gets the most out of Mardi Gras.

And read more about the history and happenings of each of Baton Rouge’s krewes in this article from the inRegister archives.

JANUARY

19 – Mystic Krewe of Achilles Carnival Ball

19 – Krewe of Artemis Soirée

26 – Krewe of Apollo Bal Masque XXXVIII

30 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Reception

FEBRUARY

2 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Ball, Washington, D.C.

2 – Krewe of Iduna Ball

2 – Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Ball

9 – Krewe of Southdowns Ball

15 – Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball

16 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball

16 – Krewe of Lyonnesse Ball

16 – Krewe of Romany Ball

17 – CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade

22 – Krewe of Artemis Parade

23 – Krewe of Tucumcari Ball

23 – Krewe of Orion Parade & Masquerade

23 – Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade

24 – Mid City Gras Parade

MARCH

1 – Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade

2 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade