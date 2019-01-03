Your guide to Baton Rouge’s 2019 Mardi Gras events
As we speak, the men, women, kids and debutantes who make up this year’s royal courts are rounding up their sparkling adornments and shining their crowns in preparation for the parties that lie in the coming weeks. With each weekend of this long Carnival season filled with masks, gowns and plenty of beads, we put together a schedule to make sure Baton Rouge gets the most out of Mardi Gras.
And read more about the history and happenings of each of Baton Rouge’s krewes in this article from the inRegister archives.
JANUARY
19 – Mystic Krewe of Achilles Carnival Ball
19 – Krewe of Artemis Soirée
26 – Krewe of Apollo Bal Masque XXXVIII
30 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Reception
FEBRUARY
2 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Ball, Washington, D.C.
2 – Krewe of Iduna Ball
2 – Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Ball
9 – Krewe of Southdowns Ball
15 – Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball
16 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball
16 – Krewe of Lyonnesse Ball
16 – Krewe of Romany Ball
17 – CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade
22 – Krewe of Artemis Parade
23 – Krewe of Tucumcari Ball
23 – Krewe of Orion Parade & Masquerade
23 – Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade
24 – Mid City Gras Parade
MARCH
1 – Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade
2 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!