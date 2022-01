Your guide to Baton Rouge’s 2022 Mardi Gras events

The Mardi Gras season has officially begun in Baton Rouge, which means we’re rolling out a roundup of events you can expect to find in the city during the next several weeks. Whether you’re down with the krewes or just looking to catch some beads, you’re bound to find some way to celebrate:

Saturday, January 22

Krewe of Apollo Bal Masque XL: Walkin’ to New Orleans | Raising Cane’s River Center | 6 p.m.

Krewe of Romany Mardi Gras Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 6 p.m.

Wednesday, January 26

Mystick Krewe of Louisianans Reception | Old Governor’s Mansion | 9 a.m.

Saturday, January 29

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Mardi Gras Ball | Crowne Plaza Executive Center | 6 p.m.

Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Ball | Lod Cook Alumni Center | 7 p.m.

Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Carnival Ball | Washington, D.C.

Friday, February 4

Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Mardi Gras Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 5

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 7 p.m.

Friday, February 11

Krewe of Assisi Mardi Gras Ball | Hemingbough, St. Francisville | 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 12

Krewe of Lyonnesse Mardi Gras Ball | Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center | 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Iduna Mardi Gras Ball

Sunday, February 13

• Mystick Krewe of Mutts Parade| Downtown Baton Rouge | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (parade rolls at 2 p.m.)

Friday, February 18

Krewe of Artemis Parade | Downtown Baton Rouge | 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 19

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade | Downtown Baton Rouge | 2 p.m.

Krewe of Tucumcari Mardi Gras Ball | Raising Cane’s River Center | 6 p.m.

Krewe of Orion Parade | Downtown Baton Rouge | 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Orion Masquerade | Raising Cane’s River Center | 7 p.m.

Krewe of Oshun Mardi Gras Parade & Festival | North Baton Rouge | 12 to 6 p.m.

Sunday, February 20

Mid City Gras Parade | North Boulevard | 1 p.m.

Friday, February 25

Krewe of Southdowns Parade | Southdowns Neighborhood | 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

Spanish Town Parade | Spanish Town Neighborhood | 12 p.m.

See photos from last weekend’s local balls in our online stories for the Krewe of Achilles and Krewe of Artemis. And don’t forget to tag @inregister when you share your Mardi Gras festivities on Instagram.