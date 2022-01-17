Krewe of Artemis Soirée INREGISTER STAFF 1 DAY AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Krewe of Artemis hosted its annual soirée on January 15 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement! We’re taking inspiration from these 2021 celebrity weddings Anatomy of a bridal portrait: Photographer Caitlin Hebert talks tips and tricks Expert advice for show-stopping (but not too show-stopping) mother-of-the-bride attire Stylist Grayson Mann gives bridal outfit inspiration for wedding festivities of all kinds