Workshops, art, antiques and more: Four local events to attend this month

As we settle into the new year, now is the time to start planning out how we will make the most of the months ahead. This month, local curators and creatives are offering many opportunities to get out and about in Baton Rouge. Whether you are interested in art, antiques, interior design or all of the above, there is something for everyone. Keep scrolling to get all the details on four local events happening this month.

The Corbel’s Winter Art Show Opening Night Wine Dinner

January 22, 5 – 9 p.m.

The Mallory, St. Francisville 

 

The Winter Art Show at The Corbel is kicking off with a seated Italian-inspired dinner by Bacon and Fig and wine pairings by Uncorked NOLA. During the pre-dinner cocktail hour, guests can get a first look at the pieces featured in the show while sipping on complimentary Champagne and mixed drinks, listening to live music, and chatting with some of the featured artists. The four-course wine dinner will be held in The Mallory event venue, directly behind The Corbel.

Winter Art Show featured artist, Nicole Cotten Callac, will do a live painting during the dinner to capture the evening, which will be a live auction item. “Don’t just attend, be part of the story,” The Corbel says on its Instagram.

If you can’t make the dinner, check out the art show at The Corbel from January 23 to 25. Purchase tickets on the event page here.

Maetiques Sip & See

January 24, 12 – 4 p.m.

RSVP to reveal the location

This intimate shopping experience by Maetiques will celebrate the arrival of its newest container of French antiques. Enjoy the leisurely afternoon at owner Maegan Durand’s studio with sips and plenty of space to explore the many new pieces straight from France. The open-house-style gathering is free to attend, but to keep the studio shopping experience intimate, the address will be shared only with confirmed RSVP guests. To get on the list, visit the website here.

Laura W. Taylor Painting Workshop 

January 29, 6:30 p.m.

Stir Coffee House
Photo courtesy Laura W. Taylor.

Get a lesson in painting from a favorite local artist, Laura Welch Taylor, at this workshop where attendees will paint one of Taylor’s signature ceramic photo frames. Held at Stir Coffee House, a ticket purchase includes your hand-painted frame, a lesson from the pro herself and a great time with peers. With a Mardi Gras and Valentine’s Day theme, the evening can help you get in the spirit of the season while making a gift for a loved one–or yourself.

Streamline Interiors Mood Board Workshop

January 29

Streamline Interiors, 7731 Perkins Road, Suite 110

New year, new vibe. Visually manifest the home (and life) you want to have this year at this workshop hosted by Streamline Interiors owner and lead designer, Jill Boullion. With tickets for purchase, the evening includes a fun, collaborative atmosphere as Jill shares her perspective on the process of creating your dream home, while also giving tips on finding inspiration in everyday life.

Streamline will provide all the supplies needed to craft the mood boards, including magazines (you are welcome to bring your own as well) and fabric and wallpaper samples. Enjoy refreshments and 20% off the entire store (including custom orders) while honing your personal interior design style through discussions led by Boullion.

