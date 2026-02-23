Sip herbal tea, browse a makers fair and shop thousands of plants at Herb Day this Saturday | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

They’re fragrant, flavorful and beautiful to grow, and their fans find countless ways to use them in cooking and around the house. Herbs in their many forms are the star attraction next Saturday, February 28, at Herb Day, an event held at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden with more than 10,000 plants for sale, along with makers’ booths, food trucks, kids’ activities and educational sessions on herb growing and other topics.

A popular gathering hosted by The Herb Society of America Baton Rouge Unit, Herb Day has grown significantly since it launched in 2016, says co-coordinator and Herb Society board member Sylvia Lowe. Herb enthusiasts and anyone eager to get a jump on spring gardens flock to the fest to purchase plants and learn a thing or two about their many applications. The free gathering attracts from two to three thousand people, Lowe says.

Herb devotees are quick to say there’s a big world beyond just using basil for summer pesto and parsley as a plate garnish. There are thousands of species of herbs across the world, and for millennia, they’ve been used to enhance the quality of life. Herb Day’s plant sale features scores of different herbs, from familiar thyme and oregano to more obscure sassafras, sorrel and witch hazel.

“It’s A to Z,” Lowe says. “Aloe vera, basil, celery, chives, curry, mint and rosemary galore, and you just go down the list. We’ve got a boatload of herbs.”

Lowe says the sale will also include species of native tomatoes developed by LSU.

Around 16 artisans and makers will also be on site with artwork, jewelry, incense, pottery, soap and other handmade goods. Culinary items, like sourdough bread, flavored oils and vinegars and flatbread with the spice blend zaatar will also be on offer.

Food trucks will sell kettle corn, cotton candy, gelato and lemonade. Hands-on children’s activities will teach kids about the magic of backyard gardens, and CC’s Coffee House will give away bottled coffee drinks. The event also includes a tea bar selling freshly made herbal tea and baked goods that incorporate fresh herbs, Lowe says.

Herb Day is the Herb Society’s main fundraiser. The nonprofit organization tends Burden’s Heritage Garden, where numerous plants represent Louisiana foodways, as well as an herb garden at BREC’s Independence Park Botanical Gardens with nine different themed beds. Both gardens educate visitors about the historic importance of seasonal herbs and how easy it is to grow them.

Lowe says the Herb Society’s members meet monthly at Burden, where guest speakers share tips and expertise on a variety of herb-related topics. Meetings often include interactive activities, she adds, like making herbal tinctures, flower presses and other plant-based household items. The meetings are always open to the public, but nonmembers pay a $5 admission fee per meeting.

Herb Day takes place Saturday, February 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, 4650 Essen Ln. Admission and parking are free. In case of rain, Herb Day will take place Sunday, March 1.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.