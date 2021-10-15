March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction INREGISTER STAFF 1 DAY AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It March of Dimes hosted its Signature Chefs Auction on October 14 at the Embassy Suites. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement! Ready to hop on the chicken trend? Here’s how to do it the right way Home to roost: Cottagecore picks inspired by the new must-have pet breed Pumpkin spice, but make it fashion Acadiana muralist Hannah Gumbo brings the party to Baton Rouge