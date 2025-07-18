Photo courtesy of the LSU School of Art and Design.

LSU School of Art and Design’s new summer contemporary exhibition

|
By
-

At its best, art makes us feel. For those seeking that connection with creativity, the LSU School of Art and Design’s summer contemporary exhibition, titled FELT, is on display through August 23.

Located in the Glassell Gallery in downtown Baton Rouge’s Shaw Center for the Arts, FELT embodies art that embraces emotion.

Emily Wilkerson, a New Orleans-based curator, developed the exhibit from more than 300 submissions. The open call encouraged Louisiana-connected artists, especially university students in the Baton Rouge area, to submit art that offered a unique interpretation of what it means to feel. These works feature different textures that can be touched, unlike typical art exhibits where you only see.

Some of the artists featured include Mia Isabel Pons, Erin Demastes, Sarah Moschel Miller and Rob Carpenter. A closing reception will be held on August 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. with an award ceremony at 7 p.m.

Whether you’re an art enthusiast or not, this exhibit offers a unique opportunity to experience diverse works of art from the Louisiana community.

For more information on FELT, visit the LSU College of Art and Design Galleries’ Instagram here. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Soak up July with these...

Orchid Show & Sale July 12 LSU Rural Life Museum The Baton Rouge Orchid Society’s annual show

What to do next weekend:...

Take a day-cation to St. Francisville for The Corbel's Summer Art Show, happening July

What to do this weekend:...

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum is bringing back Dino Day for a family friendly event on

Grace ‘Mama’ Marino Lifetime Achievement...

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society held its annual Grace 'Mama' Marino Lifetime Achievement Award

Knock Knock Children’s Museum hosts...

Bring the kids out for a night on Mount Olympus for the first annual Hooray Soirée at Knock Knock

TRENDING STORIES