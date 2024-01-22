LSU Museum of Art’s Pop Party January 22, 2024 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The LSU Museum of Art hosted a Pop Party! Factory Fête on January 18 at the museum. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR What to do this weekend:... Enjoy a night of visual and performance art with Of Moving Colors production, IntimateWorks, Pop surrealism is on view... The Baton Rouge Gallery opened its annual Surreal Salon this month, with the Surreal Salon Soirée What to do next week:... Learn about the rich history of Louisiana at this educational and exciting annual event, with all WRKF’s Founders Luncheon WRKF held their 7th annual founders luncheon on November 30 at the Crowne HOPE Ministry’s 20 Years of... The HOPE Ministry hosted its 20 Years of HOPE Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Capitol Center Hotel TRENDING STORIESHomesThe second-largest heirloom cast iron collection in… Displayed like a museum, this collector's cast iron pots, pans…FeaturesNot your mother’s book club: This group of… The women of "No Shelf Control" book club teach us…