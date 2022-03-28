LSU Museum of Art Director’s Circle Soiree CAROLINE RAMAGOS 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The LSU Museum of Art hosted its Director’s Circle Soiree on March 25 at the home of Cary Saurage. Tweet Share Pin It TODAY is the last day to submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement! Room tour: Sweet dreams only in this pretty bedroom suite Pink is trending. Here’s why the color belongs in your home How to create a party-ready outdoor space Take a flavor trip to the Big Easy with this Muffuletta Panini