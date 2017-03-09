LSU Campus Club Style Show INREGISTER STAFF 3 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The LSU Campus Club held its annual Style Show March 3 at the Baton Rouge Country Club. Tweet Share Pin It Stay up to date with the latest information from Email address There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! Lubricity Labs: Timeline of a frizz-fighting phenomenon Designer tip: Angela Poirrier dishes the dirt on low-maintenance surfaces The YMCA takes over the River Center to celebrate 100 years From the March issue: The fermented food trend comes alive in Baton Rouge
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!