Local spring fundraisers for getting out and giving back

Get your fill of jambalaya on April 25 at Clash of the Cooks, which allows amateur and professional chefs to showcase their go-to recipes while raising money for local families battling cancer. Photo courtesy Clash of the Cooks.

The organizations that put together local fundraising events don’t just settle for the simple. They go above and beyond to create innovative celebrations that anyone would be excited to attend, even if they weren’t especially connected to the cause.

With so many events happening in the coming weeks, we pulled together a short list of just some of the ways you can get involved. Read on for all the details, and share the events you’re looking forward to in the comments below:

EXERCISE

Photo courtesy OLOL Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon.

EAT AND DRINK

Cafeteria Wars

  • When: March 23
  • Where: The Creative Bloc
  • Benefitting: Three O’Clock Project
  • What to expect: Five local chefs are taking on the challenge of creating a USDA-compliant school lunch. Guests will vote on their favorites while enjoying cocktails and more.

Clash of the Cooks: Jambalaya Showdown

ENJOY

  • When: March 21
  • Where: BREC State Fairgrounds
  • Benefitting: Junior League of Baton Rouge’s programs
  • What to expect: Kids can get up close and personal with trucks and machinery of all kinds, from fire trucks to helicopters to construction vehicles. The event even features special quiet hours to accommodate the needs of all children.

Pull For Kids: Blasting Out Cancer

  • When: March 27
  • Where: Bridgeview Gun Club
  • Benefitting: Pediatric oncology patients and families
  • What to expect: A clay shooting competition complete with lunch, an auction and more.

Fashion to the Rescue

  • When: March 28
  • Where: Perkins Rowe
  • Benefitting: Companion Animal Alliance
  • What to expect: A fashion show featuring adoptable dogs paired with models showcasing looks from Perkins Rowe retailers. This free event will also feature in-store discounts, pet adoptions and more.

