Local spring fundraisers for getting out and giving back
The organizations that put together local fundraising events don’t just settle for the simple. They go above and beyond to create innovative celebrations that anyone would be excited to attend, even if they weren’t especially connected to the cause.
With so many events happening in the coming weeks, we pulled together a short list of just some of the ways you can get involved. Read on for all the details, and share the events you’re looking forward to in the comments below:
EXERCISE
- When: February 29
- Where: LSU School of Veterinary Medicine
- Benefitting: LSU SVM Veterinary Teaching Hospital Good Samaritan Fund
- When: February 29
- Where: A.Z. Young Park
- Benefitting: Susan G. Komen Louisiana
- When: March 7
- Where: Downtown Baton Rouge
- Benefitting: Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital
Wearin’ of the Green 5K Shamrock Run
- When: March 14
- Where: Moreau Physical Therapy on Perkins
- Benefitting: Rebuilding Together Baton Rouge
Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk
- When: March 21
- Where: Tiger Park
- Benefitting: Geaux Teal
- When: March 22
- Where: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
- Benefitting: Anna’s Grace Foundation
Dash for Deaf Kids 5K/RunWalkSign!
- When: March 28
- Where: Louisiana School for the Deaf
- Benefitting: Louisiana School for the Deaf Foundation and Deaf Focus
- When: March 28
- Where: Downtown Baton Rouge
- Benefitting: American Heart Association
- When: March 28
- Where: LSU Old Front Nine
- Benefitting: Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana
- When: March 29
- Where: LSU Parade Grounds
- Benefitting: Best Buddies International
Moving Day, A Walk for Parkinson’s
- When: April 25
- Where: BREC’s Perkins Road Community Park
- Benefitting: Parkinson’s Foundation
- When: April 25
- Where: North Boulevard Town Square
- Benefitting: National Multiple Sclerosis Society
- When: April 25
- Where: BREC’s Highland Road Community Park
- Benefitting: Huntington’s Disease Society of America
Active for Autism 5K, Fun Walk & Family Fun Fest
- When: May 2
- Where: Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Benefitting: Families Helping Families of Greater Baton Rouge
EAT AND DRINK
- When: March 5
- Where: Tin Roof Brewing Company
- Benefitting: Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center
- What to expect: Wing masters from Baton Rouge and beyond will be slinging their best chicken wings as they compete for guest votes. Attendees will also enjoy beer specials and live music.
- When: March 8
- Where: Perkins Rowe
- Benefitting: Baton Rouge Epicurean Society and Louisiana Hospitality Foundation
- What to expect: Restaurants and caterers from throughout Louisiana will come together to kick off crawfish season with a competition and party. Guests will vote for their favorite boils while enjoying music, gourmet dishes and more.
- When: March 23
- Where: The Creative Bloc
- Benefitting: Three O’Clock Project
- What to expect: Five local chefs are taking on the challenge of creating a USDA-compliant school lunch. Guests will vote on their favorites while enjoying cocktails and more.
- When: March 28
- Where: BREC’s Magnolia Mound
- Benefitting: Merakey Gateway Transition Program
- What to expect: A wine tasting with a background of Baton Rouge history, as guests are invited to walk around the historic site while listening to music and sampling different varietals.
- When: April 23
- Where: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens
- Benefitting: Programs at the Botanic Gardens and the Louisiana Culinary Institute Foundation
- What to expect: Local chefs and mixologists will come together to give guests unique culinary creations, with locally grown ingredients at the forefront.
Clash of the Cooks: Jambalaya Showdown
- When: April 25
- Where: Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove
- Benefitting: Local families battling cancer
- What to expect: Jambalaya enthusiasts will show off their skills by whipping up their best batches to be judged by guests. Anyone is welcome to join the competition. Find information on that here.
ENJOY
- When: March 21
- Where: BREC State Fairgrounds
- Benefitting: Junior League of Baton Rouge’s programs
- What to expect: Kids can get up close and personal with trucks and machinery of all kinds, from fire trucks to helicopters to construction vehicles. The event even features special quiet hours to accommodate the needs of all children.
Pull For Kids: Blasting Out Cancer
- When: March 27
- Where: Bridgeview Gun Club
- Benefitting: Pediatric oncology patients and families
- What to expect: A clay shooting competition complete with lunch, an auction and more.
- When: March 28
- Where: Perkins Rowe
- Benefitting: Companion Animal Alliance
- What to expect: A fashion show featuring adoptable dogs paired with models showcasing looks from Perkins Rowe retailers. This free event will also feature in-store discounts, pet adoptions and more.
- When: March 29
- Where: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
- Benefitting: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
- What to expect: Easter-themed fun for the whole family. This luncheon features a children’s fashion show, an egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.
- When: April 26
- Where: City Park Golf Course
- Benefitting: Knock Knock Children’s Museum
- What to expect: Rubber ducks, rubber ducks and more rubber ducks. Anyone and everyone can adopt a rubber duck that will be entered in the race down the City Park Golf Course stream. There will also be face painting, crafts and other activities for kids.
Denim Day: An Evening on the Runway
- When: April 29
- Where: LSU Student Union
- Benefitting: Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault
- What to expect: A denim fashion show showcasing looks from local boutiques, as well as jackets painted by artists. Attendees will also enjoy live music, food and more.
What fundraisers are you planning to attend this spring? Let us know down below.
