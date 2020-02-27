Local spring fundraisers for getting out and giving back

The organizations that put together local fundraising events don’t just settle for the simple. They go above and beyond to create innovative celebrations that anyone would be excited to attend, even if they weren’t especially connected to the cause.

With so many events happening in the coming weeks, we pulled together a short list of just some of the ways you can get involved. Read on for all the details, and share the events you’re looking forward to in the comments below:

EXERCISE

Great Rover Road Run

When: February 29

Where: LSU School of Veterinary Medicine

Benefitting: LSU SVM Veterinary Teaching Hospital Good Samaritan Fund

Race for the Cure

Amazing Half Marathon & 5K

When: March 7

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge

Benefitting: Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital

Wearin’ of the Green 5K Shamrock Run

Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk

Anna’s Grace Quarter Marathon

Dash for Deaf Kids 5K/RunWalkSign!

Capital Area Heart Walk

When: March 28

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge

Benefitting: American Heart Association

Seize the Day 5K & Fun Run

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Moving Day, A Walk for Parkinson’s

Walk MS

Hope Walk

Active for Autism 5K, Fun Walk & Family Fun Fest

EAT AND DRINK

Wingamania

When: March 5

Where: Tin Roof Brewing Company

Benefitting: Mary Bird Perkins – Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center

What to expect: Wing masters from Baton Rouge and beyond will be slinging their best chicken wings as they compete for guest votes. Attendees will also enjoy beer specials and live music.

Crawfête

When: March 8

Where: Perkins Rowe

Benefitting: Baton Rouge Epicurean Society and Louisiana Hospitality Foundation

What to expect: Restaurants and caterers from throughout Louisiana will come together to kick off crawfish season with a competition and party. Guests will vote for their favorite boils while enjoying music, gourmet dishes and more.

Cafeteria Wars

When: March 23

Where: The Creative Bloc

Benefitting: Three O’Clock Project

What to expect: Five local chefs are taking on the challenge of creating a USDA-compliant school lunch. Guests will vote on their favorites while enjoying cocktails and more.

Wine Walk at the Mound

When: March 28

Where: BREC’s Magnolia Mound

Benefitting: Merakey Gateway Transition Program

What to expect: A wine tasting with a background of Baton Rouge history, as guests are invited to walk around the historic site while listening to music and sampling different varietals.

Gourmet in the Garden

When: April 23

Where: LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens

Benefitting: Programs at the Botanic Gardens and the Louisiana Culinary Institute Foundation

What to expect: Local chefs and mixologists will come together to give guests unique culinary creations, with locally grown ingredients at the forefront.

Clash of the Cooks: Jambalaya Showdown

When: April 25

Where: Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove

Benefitting: Local families battling cancer

What to expect: Jambalaya enthusiasts will show off their skills by whipping up their best batches to be judged by guests. Anyone is welcome to join the competition. Find information on that here.

ENJOY

Touch A Truck

When: March 21

Where: BREC State Fairgrounds

Benefitting: Junior League of Baton Rouge’s programs

What to expect: Kids can get up close and personal with trucks and machinery of all kinds, from fire trucks to helicopters to construction vehicles. The event even features special quiet hours to accommodate the needs of all children.

Pull For Kids: Blasting Out Cancer

When: March 27

Where: Bridgeview Gun Club

Benefitting: Pediatric oncology patients and families

What to expect: A clay shooting competition complete with lunch, an auction and more.

Fashion to the Rescue

When: March 28

Where: Perkins Rowe

Benefitting: Companion Animal Alliance

What to expect: A fashion show featuring adoptable dogs paired with models showcasing looks from Perkins Rowe retailers. This free event will also feature in-store discounts, pet adoptions and more.

Bunny Hop Brunch

When: March 29

Where: L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Benefitting: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

What to expect: Easter-themed fun for the whole family. This luncheon features a children’s fashion show, an egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny himself.

Duck Derby

When: April 26

Where: City Park Golf Course

Benefitting: Knock Knock Children’s Museum

What to expect: Rubber ducks, rubber ducks and more rubber ducks. Anyone and everyone can adopt a rubber duck that will be entered in the race down the City Park Golf Course stream. There will also be face painting, crafts and other activities for kids.

Denim Day: An Evening on the Runway

When: April 29

Where: LSU Student Union

Benefitting: Louisiana Foundation Against Sexual Assault

What to expect: A denim fashion show showcasing looks from local boutiques, as well as jackets painted by artists. Attendees will also enjoy live music, food and more.

What fundraisers are you planning to attend this spring? Let us know down below.