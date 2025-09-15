Learn how the arts are shaping our state at this year’s Louisiana Arts Summit | By Eliza Rowley -

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is partnering with the Louisiana Division of Arts to create a three-day experience showcasing artists and other influential people in the community and across the state. The Louisiana Arts Summit will provide an opportunity to network with like-minded creative professionals, while celebrating the culture of the state.

Beginning with an opening reception on Wednesday, October 8 at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center and running through Friday, October 10, the event will have an array of talented local speakers, educators, panels and more. Head to Downtown Baton Rouge for an affair that highlights the importance of arts in Louisiana, and how the arts will continue shaping the future of our state.

For more information, including registration details and the full program schedule, visit artsbr.org/louisiana-arts-summit.