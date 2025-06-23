What to do this weekend: LASM’s Dino Day | By Ryn Lakvold -

It’s time to beat the heat. Or should we say the rain? Either way, being outdoors in the middle of the day is not a desirable option this time of year.

The Louisiana Arts & Science Museum has a special indoor event planned this weekend. The annual Dino Day will return on Saturday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors will get the special opportunity to meet a paleontologist and see “Jason,” a 66-million-year-old Triceratops, on loan from Raising Cane’s and the Graves Family.

“From the four-year-olds who can name every single dinosaur that ever existed, to teenagers exploring STEAM careers by speaking with a real paleontologist, to grandparents making memories with their grandkids—there’s truly something for everyone at this fun and educational event,” says LASM Education Director Nita Mitchell. “Whether you’re fascinated by fossils, inspired by paleontology or just looking for a great way to spend time with family, this event brings science to life in the most engaging way possible.”

Scroll down for my pictures from last year’s Dino Day event, and learn more on their website.