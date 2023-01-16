Krewe of Artemis Soirée INREGISTER STAFF 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Krewe of Artemis hosted its annual soirée at the Raising Cane’s River Center on January 14. Tweet Share Pin It Submit your Wedding, Engagement or Anniversary Announcement for the 2023 Weddings issue ‘Romcom Core’ style brings the magic of the 2000s back into fashion You won’t believe the details of this Frank Lloyd Wright California home LSU alumna Sevetri Wilson’s success is helping nonprofits and inspiring other entrepreneurs Spice up your next gathering with this Cardamom Spiced Honey Cake