Krewe Mystique de la Capitale February 3, 2025 |By Ryn Lakvold - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Krewe Mystique de la Capitale hosted its annual ball on February 1 at the Crowne Plaza. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Seeing Stars: Quota BR is... In 1935, amid The Great Depression, a group of Baton Rouge women met at Anderson’s Tea Room, and Get a closer look at... The artwork of the iconic book series will be on display from February 27 to May A look at what to... From philanthropic galas to performances for the whole family, here's what's happening this Arts Council of Greater Baton... The MPAC Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hosted its Best of Hollywood event on January 17 at Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon... The Baton Rouge Gallery held its 17th annual Surreal Salon Soirée on January 25 at the TRENDING STORIESHomesNewlyweds Caroline and Spence Taylor’s home combines… The Taylors are starting their new chapter as a married…HomesDon and Susan Charlet’s French-influenced… The Charlets’ wanted a style that would suit the St.…