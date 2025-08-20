Knock Out MS Gala August 20, 2025 |By Kamryn Tramonte - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint The Knock Out MS gala was held at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel on August 16. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Capital City’s Finest Capital City's Finest was held on August 15 at L'Auberge Casino & Louisiana Art & Science Museum... The LASM Host Committee Party was held on August 14 at Ann Connelly Fine Wine and dine: Taste food... Sip from a global selection of 250 wines, or grab a VIP ticket for a Champagne Celebrate movement, mindfulness and community... Recess at Rouzan is being touted as Baton Rouge's premier community wellness event. Get moving and Enjoy an evening stroll with... Spend a summer evening strolling through the Hilltop Arboretum's pollinator garden accompanied by a TRENDING STORIESHomesChris and Lindsey Cedotal’s wedding reception was… The couple celebrated the start of their next chapter with…FeaturesSeen & Heard: Fashion and philanthropy come… 20 local men and women are coming together to raise…