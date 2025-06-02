Beat the heat this June with these local events

Rock out with The Chee-Weez as they take to the local stage for a night of hit tributes. The five-man band is known for entertaining, high-energy performances, so it’s sure to be a night full of fun.

lbatonrouge.com Carved & Crafted: The Art of the Letterpress June 12 | LSU Museum of Art Explore and celebrate the tradition, craftsmanship and legacy surrounding the lost art of letter pressing and woodblock printing through the works of Jim Sherraden, Jon Langford and more. The LSU Museum of Art’s newest exhibition will be on view through September 21. lsumoa.org An Evening with Heart June 18 | Raising Cane’s River Center Classic rock fans, this one is for you. American rock band Heart will bring a night of energetic classics and old-school hits. raisingcanesrivercenter.com Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner June 19 | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Enjoy a five-course dinner with drinks and a live auction presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society at the organization’s annual awards dinner. This year, Superior Grill’s Cheryl and Bob Kirchoff will be honored as recipients of the Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award. bresbr.org Tim Meadows June 20 | Manship Theatre Renowned actor, comedian and writer, Tim Meadows, will be in Baton Rouge for a stand-up comedy show sure to bring an evening full of belly laughs. manshiptheatre.org Hooray Soirée June 21 | Knock Knock Children’s Museum Galas aren’t just for grown-ups anymore. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting this inaugural, family-friendly event with a Greek mythology theme. From laurel wreath crowns to Olympic obstacle courses, the evening will be an immersive night of fun for all ages. knockknockmuseum.org Red Dragon Presents: Paul Thorn Band June 28 | Manship Theatre Retired boxer Paul Thorn is coming to the Manship Theatre after his most recent album release, “Life is Just a Vapor,” for a night of performing southern rock, country and blues. manshiptheatre.org Fourth of July Celebration July 4 | Shaw Center for the Arts Get a front-row seat to this year’s fireworks display at this rooftop party featuring food, drinks, a DJ and more. lsumoa.org