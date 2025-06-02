Beat the heat this June with these local events
Suessical Jr.
June 6-8 & 13-15 | Reilly Theatre
The Playmakers of Baton Rouge are bringing childhood favorite characters to life in a production of Seussical Jr. Featuring Horton the Elephant and the Cat in the Hat, young performers will showcase the power of community, friendship and family.
The Chee-Weez
June 7 | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Rock out with The Chee-Weez as they take to the local stage for a night of hit tributes. The five-man band is known for entertaining, high-energy performances, so it’s sure to be a night full of fun.
Carved & Crafted: The Art of the Letterpress
June 12 | LSU Museum of Art
Explore and celebrate the tradition, craftsmanship and legacy surrounding the lost art of letter pressing and woodblock printing through the works of Jim Sherraden, Jon Langford and more. The LSU Museum of Art’s newest exhibition will be on view through September 21.
An Evening with Heart
June 18 | Raising Cane’s River Center
Classic rock fans, this one is for you. American rock band Heart will bring a night of energetic classics and old-school hits.
Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner
June 19 | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Enjoy a five-course dinner with drinks and a live auction presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society at the organization’s annual awards dinner. This year, Superior Grill’s Cheryl and Bob Kirchoff will be honored as recipients of the Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award.
Tim Meadows
June 20 | Manship Theatre
Renowned actor, comedian and writer, Tim Meadows, will be in Baton Rouge for a stand-up comedy show sure to bring an evening full of belly laughs.
Hooray Soirée
June 21 | Knock Knock Children’s Museum
Galas aren’t just for grown-ups anymore. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting this inaugural, family-friendly event with a Greek mythology theme. From laurel wreath crowns to Olympic obstacle courses, the evening will be an immersive night of fun for all ages.
Red Dragon Presents: Paul Thorn Band
June 28 | Manship Theatre
Retired boxer Paul Thorn is coming to the Manship Theatre after his most recent album release, “Life is Just a Vapor,” for a night of performing southern rock, country and blues.
Fourth of July Celebration
July 4 | Shaw Center for the Arts
Get a front-row seat to this year’s fireworks display at this rooftop party featuring food, drinks, a DJ and more.