Beat the heat this June with these local events

Suessical Jr.

June 6-8 & 13-15 | Reilly Theatre

The Playmakers of Baton Rouge are bringing childhood favorite characters to life in a production of Seussical Jr. Featuring Horton the Elephant and the Cat in the Hat, young performers will showcase the power of community, friendship and family.

The Chee-Weez

June 7 | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Rock out with The Chee-Weez as they take to the local stage for a night of hit tributes. The five-man band is known for entertaining, high-energy performances, so it’s sure to be a night full of fun.

Carved & Crafted: The Art of the Letterpress

June 12 | LSU Museum of Art

Explore and celebrate the tradition, craftsmanship and legacy surrounding the lost art of letter pressing and woodblock printing through the works of Jim Sherraden, Jon Langford and more. The LSU Museum of Art’s newest exhibition will be on view through September 21.

An Evening with Heart

June 18 | Raising Cane’s River Center

Classic rock fans, this one is for you. American rock band Heart will bring a night of energetic classics and old-school hits.

Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner

June 19 | L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Enjoy a five-course dinner with drinks and a live auction presented by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society at the organization’s annual awards dinner. This year, Superior Grill’s Cheryl and Bob Kirchoff will be honored as recipients of the Grace “Mama” Marino Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tim Meadows 

June 20 | Manship Theatre 

Renowned actor, comedian and writer, Tim Meadows, will be in Baton Rouge for a stand-up comedy show sure to bring an evening full of belly laughs.

Hooray Soirée

June 21 | Knock Knock Children’s Museum 

Galas aren’t just for grown-ups anymore. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting this inaugural, family-friendly event with a Greek mythology theme. From laurel wreath crowns to Olympic obstacle courses, the evening will be an immersive night of fun for all ages.

Red Dragon Presents: Paul Thorn Band 

June 28 | Manship Theatre

Retired boxer Paul Thorn is coming to the Manship Theatre after his most recent album release, “Life is Just a Vapor,” for a night of performing southern rock, country and blues.

Fourth of July Celebration 

July 4 | Shaw Center for the Arts

Get a front-row seat to this year’s fireworks display at this rooftop party featuring food, drinks, a DJ and more.

