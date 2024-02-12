Jump Start Your Heart Valentine’s Gala

|
By
-

Jump Start Your Heart hosted its Valentine’s Gala on February 10 at the Renaissance Hotel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What to do this weekend:...

Watch Theatre Baton Rouge in their provoking production of The Laramie Project this

What to do this weekend:...

Celebrate American Heart Month at the Louisiana Art and Science Museum on Saturday, February 17 at

What to expect at Night...

Celebrate the rich diversity across Baton Rouge at the second annual Night Market BTR, put on by

Opéra Louisiane’s Sing and Swing

Opera Louisiane hosted its annual Sing and Swing event on February 3 at the Crowne Plaza

What to do in Baton...

Baton Rouge has several events planned for you and your boo. Find out what's happening around town

TRENDING STORIES