You’re invited to the inRegister Weddings issue release party

Join us in toasting the 2024 edition of inRegister Weddings on May 30 at The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center! Enjoy live music by Capital City Soul, food, drinks and more at this special happy hour from 6 to 8 p.m. Attend for free or purchase a VIP ticket for free Champagne, exclusive food offerings and a goodie bag. Grab your wedding crew and RSVP today for this exciting event celebrating the ultimate guide to wedding planning in the Capital Region. Cheers!

Must be 21 to attend. Attire is cocktail casual.

Special thank you to our event sponsors: Hilton Capitol Center | ToneBR | The Face Place

 

