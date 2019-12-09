Hospice of Baton Rouge’s Trees of Light RILEY BIENVENU BOURGEOIS 2 DAYS AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It Hospice of Baton Rouge hosted Trees of Light December 5 at the Hilton Capitol Center. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING Women with a Cause 2019 Toy story: Giggles talks the hottest gifts for kids of every age Giving the gift of hope: Six ways to give back this season inRegister’s 2019 Gift Guides
