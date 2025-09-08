Stock photo.

Get ready to rock with Live After Five this fall

|
By
-

Starting tomorrow, September 12, head downtown to enjoy weekly free concerts in the heart of the Capital City with the return of Live After Five.

As the season kicks off with Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, after-hours crowds of all ages will flock to downtown Baton Rouge. The festivities will continue through October 24, making for six weeks of free fun.

To view the full lineup and learn more about Live After Five, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Bella Bowman Foundation’s Bella’s Ball

The Bella Bowman foundation held its annual Bella's Ball on September 4 at L'Auberege Casino &

What to do: Local wellness...

These wellness events happening in and around Baton Rouge will help you recharge, whether you're

Baton Rouge Epicurean Society’s Fête...

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society held its annual Fête Rouge fundraising event on August 22 at

What to do this month:...

See what's happening around Baton Rouge this

Casas for CASA

CASAS for CASA was held on August 21 at Red Stick

TRENDING STORIES