Get ready to rock with Live After Five this fall
Starting tomorrow, September 12, head downtown to enjoy weekly free concerts in the heart of the Capital City with the return of Live After Five.
As the season kicks off with Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, after-hours crowds of all ages will flock to downtown Baton Rouge. The festivities will continue through October 24, making for six weeks of free fun.
