Build community and sustainability at the first-ever Swamp Swap | By Lilly Chastain -

Out with the old and in with the new!

On July 29, Silibi, a luxury vintage showroom, is teaming up with local resalers Thrift Don’t Waste, The Pink Elephant Antiques, Time Warp Boutique for the first Swamp Swap at J Zumo Art Gallery. From noon to 4 p.m., you can swap clothes you don’t wear for clothes you love for free and for a good cause.

This event promotes building community and sustainability, while fundraising for the IRIS Domestic Violence Center. Not only will IRIS be the recipient of all leftover clothes, but executive director Patti Freeman will provide an update on the organization’s latest developments.

On top of getting rid of unused clothes for new pieces, you can enjoy music, refreshments and a talk from the president of LSU’s largest sustainability club on the overconsumption of clothing. RSVP now to be entered in a raffle with gifts sponsored by other local resale businesses.

The event will be held at 9530 Interline Ave. on the second floor. Check out the event’s Instagram page for more information on the Swamp Swap, or reach out directly to get involved at [email protected].

