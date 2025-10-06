Event Recap: Afton Villa Gardens’ Cocktails and Conversations | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Just a short drive north in St. Francisville sits the historic site of Afton Villa Gardens, a sprawling estate with legendary blooms. This past Saturday, October 4, Afton Villa Gardens hosted its Cocktails and Conversations event to raise funds for Ochsner Children’s Hospital. Guests mingled, sipped and snacked while strolling the expansive grounds.

The peaceful afternoon was a reminder to slow down and remember all that came before us—to stop and smell the historical roses, if you will.

Driving up to the estate, the captivating oak-lined entrance is a preview of what’s to come in the self-guided walking tour. The event drew attendees from near and far to learn more about this hidden gem.

At each of the stops along the tour, attendees were greeted with a specialty cocktail, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and an ambassador nearby eager to share more of the property’s rich history.

One thing each story had in common was admiration for Genevieve Kimble. She and her husband, Morrell Kimble, bought the remains of the overgrown estate in 1972 and are responsible for its thoughtful restoration and preservation of the past.

Learn more about the space by taking a tour yourself, now open for the fall season, from October 1 to November 30. And learn more about Afton Villa Gardens here.

Scroll down to see more pictures from the event.