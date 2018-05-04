Entertaining: A day at the Derby

It was a rollicking good time in the country for those celebrating Deckert Babin’s first birthday, Kentucky Derby style. Guests stepped out in their finery—complete with oversized, flouncy hats—to enjoy festive food, signature drinks and plenty of games. Kids fed ponies then later “ran the race” with handmade stick horses from My Lue on Etsy. The winners received a trophy of red roses, of course, but these were actually sugar cookies from Silly Gilly Desserts. Edibles included a traditional Derby lunch by City Pork with such offerings as a couchon de lait, ground grits, deviled eggs, cracklin’, Derby pies, and bourbon balls. A three-tiered seersucker cake sweetened the day.

“The brass band really made the afternoon,” says Deckert’s mom, Angela DiVincenti Babin, who also served as event planner. “He loved the ponies and the games, but he couldn’t get enough of that good ole’ Southern sound!”

RESOURCES:

Venue: White Magnolia

Event planner: Angela Marie Events

Invitation, monogram, water bottles: Lauren Haddox Design

Calligraphy: Anna Claire Calligraphy and Design

Handmade ribbons: Wren and Rabbit Creations

Catering: City Pork

Cake: Melissa’s Fine Pastries

Painter: Laura Welch Taylor

Cookies: Silly Gilly Desserts

Furniture: Lovegood Wedding & Event Rentals

Flowers: Poppy and Mint

Band: BrassHats Brass Band