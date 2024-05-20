Club Blue’s Great Futures Gala May 20, 2024 |By inRegister Staff - FacebookTwitterPinterestPrint Club Blue hosted its annual Great Futures Gala, benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana, on May 18 at the Capitol Park Museum. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Volunteers of America Celebration for... The Volunteers of America South Central Louisiana hosted its Celebration for Change event on May 7 May Datebook: From fundraisers to... Community event season is in full swing as temperatures continue to What to do this weekend:... Kay Riggs, one of our 2024 Women with a Cause, is hosting a Mother's Day giveback in support of The The Baton Rouge Symphony League’s... The Baton Rouge Symphony League hosted its annual Mad Hatters Event on April 25 at the Crowne Plaza The Good Stuff: Wild day... Get ready for a wild day of fun at the Rowe! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27 as The TRENDING STORIESPeopleNetworking group Stripes Social is working to… Founded by three women, this new organization aims to bring…HomesRoom Tour: A Fairhope fantasy designed by Rachel Cannon Rachel Cannon shares her secret to a quick yet effective…