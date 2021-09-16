Companion Animal Alliance teams up with NBC for annual pet adoption campaign

Companion Animal Alliance is teaming up with NBCUniversal Local for the nationwide Clear the Shelters 2021 pet adoption campaign. Since 2015, the drive has helped over half a million pets find their forever homes.

For over a decade, Companion Animal Alliance has been dedicated to that same mission within the Baton Rouge community. With added challenges from the pandemic, the past several months have been especially taxing on the shelter’s intake numbers. The CAA team is on track to care for over 10,000 pets just this year.

“Joining NBCUniversal’s national Clear the Shelters campaign is important for us to help our pets reach a larger audience and broaden the community’s awareness of our lifesaving work,” explains CAA communications and grants director Emily Jackson. “Adopting a pet gives an abandoned animal a second chance at life, and you a loyal best friend.”

Until September 19, all CAA adoption fees will be reduced to $15, thanks to The Roleaux Foundation. To view furry friends up for adoption, visit Petfinder or stop by the shelter on Gourrier Avenue. For those not able to adopt but still want to help, this year’s Clear the Shelters campaign is also accepting online donations to support animal care efforts. Donate funds directly to CAA here.

“Our shelter is grateful for the support so far. Since the beginning of the campaign on August 23, we have adopted a total of 156 pets,” says Jackson. “We’d love to adopt out at least another 50 by the end of the campaign on September 19! We ultimately hope Baton Rouge community members become more and more aware of our shelter’s mission and find a way to get involved.”

From walking dogs to cuddling kittens, there are plenty of other ways to help Companion Animal Alliance and the pets of our community. To seek out more opportunities and learn more about CAA, visit caabr.org.

