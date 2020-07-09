Celebrating 10 years of rescues with Companion Animal Alliance

Pride and hope. Those are the two words Companion Animal Alliance executive director Jillian Sergio uses to describe the foundation’s feelings about hitting its 10-year anniversary this year. What started in 2010 as a small animal sheltering organization wanting to make a change in Baton Rouge has grown tremendously by making giant strides in saving the lives of lost and abandoned pets in the Capital City.

Over the past decade, Companion Animal Alliance has strived to be a resource for pets and owners in the Baton Rouge community–whether that be through the work it does with the Pets for Life program, the ability to find someone the perfect fury fit for their family, or being the place someone calls when they need guidance with their pet. According to Sergio, it is important that CAA continues to serve not only the animals in the parish, but the people as well.

One of the major changes CAA made in the last decade was its relocation in November of 2018. By raising over $12 million in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, CAA was able to move into a new state-of-the-art facility on Gourrier Avenue. The new space allowed CAA to increase its pet saving rate to 82% by bringing on a huge volunteer and foster base, ultimately increasing adoptions, education and hope.

“The Gourrier facility has been instrumental in the increase in networks that ensure our pets get the extra love and attention they deserve,” explains Sergio. “We still have a long way to go and important changes to make, but our compassionate team will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that we provide the highest quality of care for our animals past, present and future.”

According to Sergio, the whole team at CAA is most proud to be part of the local and national movement to save the lives of lost and abandoned animals by giving them a second chance.

“We are also hopeful and confident that we will be able to continue along this path, with help from our supporters, to ensure that CAA’s animal shelter is a source of pride for Baton Rouge residents for years to come,” Sergio says.

For more information on Companion Animal Alliance, visit its website here.