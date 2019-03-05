Campus Club of LSU’s Style Show CAROLINE LABORDE 1 DAY AGO | EVENTS Tweet Share Pin It The Campus Club of LSU hosted its annual style show on March 1 at the Baton Rouge Country Club. Tweet Share Pin It There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts! SUBMIT YOUR WEDDING We tried guided meditation at Elevate Wellness Studio Blue jean baby: 5 tips for doing denim McMillin Interiors celebrates 30 years of timeless design Designer tip: Rachel Cannon on shifting the focus of your living room
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!