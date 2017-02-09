BREAC hosting “Home Again” flood drive

The women of the Baton Rouge Emergency Aid Coalition are back, and they need your help. They will hold a “Home Again” drive this weekend, during which they are accepting donated items to help those affected by the flood.

“This event will allow those fortunate enough not to flood to help in a significant way without requiring large amounts of time or finances, “BREAC co-founder Claire Cashio says. “With the majority of resources going to repairing their homes, many find that they do not have the budget for things that make a house a home.”

The organization is asking for home decor donations of picture frames, art, lamps, end tables, coffee tables, chairs, and other home-related items.

If you can help “make a house a home,” donations should be dropped off at 212 S. 14th St. this Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Flood victims will be able to pick up donations at the same location on Saturday, February 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit breac225.org or the group’s Facebook page to learn more information, and check out our December 2016 cover story to learn more about the start of BREAC.