Savor the sunshine with an outing to Bluebonnet Swamp’s Swamp Art Spectacular

BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, housing more than 100 acres of swampland and wildlife, is currently hosting its 2021 Swamp Art Spectacular to celebrate local artists—both professional and amateur—and their work encompassing Louisiana’s natural landscapes, flora and fauna. The 2021 exhibition, themed “Impressions of Louisiana Nature,” kicked off on January 15 and will conclude this Sunday, February 28. Artists submitted their work in the fields of fiber arts, fine arts and photography to show and compete for prizes.

All are invited to observe the variety of artwork submitted by all age ranges and artistic levels. For more information visit the BREC website or email [email protected].