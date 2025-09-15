‘Name That Tune’ at the Baton Rouge Concert Band’s 2025 Fall Concert | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Do you consider yourself a music whiz? You don’t have to be a musical genius or even know how to play an instrument to be in tune with good music. Put your song skills to the test at the 2025 Baton Rouge Concert Band’s fall concert, titled “Name That Tune.”

Held at 5 p.m. at the outdoor plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood, the interactive evening will give guests a musical experience unlike any other concert from the BRCB. Playing popular pieces from musicals and movies, as well as well-known hits, attendees will get the chance to guess the titles. Instead of sharing the title of the piece of music, they will share interesting background information or hints about the song, giving the audience a fair chance at a correct guess.

The concert is free and open to the public, and there will also be a livestream on Facebook of the performance for those unable to attend in person. For experts or those just looking for a laugh, all music lovers are welcome to play the game.

Learn more about the event here.