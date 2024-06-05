Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s Curtain Call Celebration

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre hosted its Curtain Call retirement celebration for Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews on June 1 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center.

