Arts around town: Theatre Baton Rouge hails the Roaring 20s, ‘Hands Up’ with New Venture Theatre, and more

Take a trip back to Jazz-Age New York City for Theatre Baton Rouge’s Young Actors Program’s mainstage debut with performances of the Tony Award-winning Thoroughly Modern Millie starting tonight, August 16, and running through this Sunday, August 19. Following Millie Dillmount and her search for a new life in the big city, the musical explores love, wealth and the changing roles of women. For tickets and showtime information, visit the event page here.

The LSU Museum of Art is teaming up with New Venture Theatre for a performance of Hands Up: 7 Playwrights, 7 Testaments tonight, August 16, at 6 p.m. at the museum. The show, which spotlights the voices of African-Americans as they engage with the American environment, is in conjunction with the museum’s exhibition of Carrie Mae Weems: The Usual Suspects, on display at the museum through October 14. Admission to the show is $10 for the general public, $5 for members and free for Contemporaries. For more information, visit the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, August 16, from 5 to 8 p.m., Mid City businesses are hosting the first annual Mid City Summer Soirée, with open houses along Jefferson Highway, including at the Elizabethan Gallery, Sabai Jewelry, Samir Rugs, Monjunis Italian Café, Sarko Jewelry and more, showcasing shopping, dining and art. As part of the event, the Elizabethan Gallery is presenting its annual show of work by members of the Associated Women in the Arts. This year, the theme of the show is “Life is Good in the South,” and works will be up and available for view and sale through September 29.

The O’Brien House Essay Contest is officially in full swing. The organization, which focuses on residential treatment and community outreach for those plagued with alcohol or drug abuse, hosts the annual competition for high school students and recovering adults to share their stories of addiction. To learn more about the contest and its prizes, visit the event page here. And to learn more about how opioid abuse touched a family in Baton Rouge, check out this story from the inRegister archives.

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of its multi-platinum album Reach The Beach, rock band The FIXX is making a stop at Manship Theatre next Monday, August 20, for a 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

Uniting food and flora, the 10th annual Dining by Design event hosted by Chef John Folse will take place this Sunday, August 19, at 6 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel with renowned chefs and florists coming together to create eye-catching displays. Benefitting the Cypress Springs Mercedarian Prayer Center, the event serves as a fundraiser as well as a celebration in honor of Sister Dulce Maria and her service to the sick. For tickets, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, August 18, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting a free book talk and live podcast recording for adults and teens with Brandi Worley, author of the Crumb Snatchers series, at the Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library at 2 p.m. For more information on the event, visit ebrpl.com.

The Red Dragon Songwriters Series continues this Friday, August 17, with James McMurtry in concert at Manship Theatre. Tickets are available through the Manship Theatre box office.

The Stassi Strippers Quilt Guild is hosting a Kaleidoscope of Quilts public participation day this Saturday, August 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library. The event will feature quilting demonstrations, teddy bear stuffing for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and more. Quilts created by The Guild will be on display at the library throughout the month of August.

Therapy dog Nola will be at the Zachary Branch Library this Saturday, August 18, with handler Tina Morgan to listen to children read and help grow their confidence starting at 3 p.m. To register to read to Nola, call the Children’s Room at 225-658-1860.

This Saturday, August 18, The Temptations are taking over the L’Auberge Casino & Hotel stage with a performance starting at 8 p.m. The Grammy winners and so-called “Emperors of Soul” are promoting their newest album, All the Time. Tickets to the show start at $30 and are available here.