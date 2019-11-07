Arts around town: Randell Henry at LASM, Yoga at LSU MOA, and more

Tonight, November 7, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting an opening reception for Randell Henry and his newest exhibition Soulful Journey at 5:30 p.m. Henry’s vibrant works will be on display at the museum through May 31. Visit the event page here for more information.

Yoga in the Galleries is this Saturday, November 9, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the LSU Museum of Art. The monthly class combines exercise and art for a unique start to the weekend. For more information, visit the event page here, or read this story from the inRegister archives where we experienced a class firsthand.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Library will host “Ole Time Country Jam” Sunday, November 10, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is held on the second Sunday of each month, inviting local musicians to come together and play acoustic instruments in an informal setting. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Friday, November 8, New Orleans-based band Where Y’acht will perform at City Plaza Hall as part of Live After Five, from 5 to 8 p.m. For more information, click here.

The Louisiana Art and Science Museum‘s Music at the Museum is this Sunday, November 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The even will feature a performance by the Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge surrounded by the artwork of Harmonies in Color: Six Contemporary Perspectives, in the atrium. For more information, visit the event page here.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library will host its Attic Treasures and Collectibles event this Saturday, November 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library at Goodwood. Bring your antiques and have experts review them and uncover their stories . Each attendee is limited it three items person. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Sunday, November 9, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge will present Sunday in the Park with a performance by blues musician Mike Zito, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the North Boulevard Town Square downtown. The free concert series also includes family fun activities. For more information, visit the event page here.