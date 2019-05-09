Arts around town: Plein air workshop with LSU MOA, ’33 Variations’ at Theatre Baton Rouge, and more

This Saturday, May 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., the LSU Museum of Art is helping local aspiring artists learn to love painting “en plein air” with a workshop in downtown Baton Rouge. The event is open to creatives 18 and older of all skill levels. Click here for tickets and more information.

Theatre Baton Rouge is debuting its newest show, 33 Variations by Moises Kaufman, this Friday, May 10. Part of the Turner-Fischer City Series, the show delves into the similarities that connect people, even in different parts of the world during different time periods. Performances will run through Sunday, May 19. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Hot Art, Cool Nights is tomorrow night, May 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. across Mid City. Vendors and artists will be stationed up and down Government Street for a night of food, drinks, creativity and community. For a full list of vendors, check out the event page here.

Tonight, Thursday, May 9, is the last night of Perkins Rowe’s spring Rock N Rowe series. The Michael Foster Project will be performing from 6 to 9 p.m. on the main square. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

The LSU Museum of Art is presenting another installment of Yoga in the Galleries this Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bringing exercise and art together, the event allows guests to explore the newest exhibitions in a whole new way. To learn more about the event, check out this story from the inRegister archives.

Registration is open now for LATCo. Comedy’s Summer Class Series, which will kick off the first week of June. The six-week sessions are divided into beginner with Level 1, which starts June 4, and intermediate with Level 2/3, which starts June 6. Class sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at The Guru. For more information and to register, click here.

Tomorrow, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m., the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a reception for the Firehouse Gallery’s new exhibition by artists Leah Hamel and Jennifer Mayer. The joint show will be on display in the Laurel Street gallery through May 30. For more information, visit the event page here.

Sunday in the Park continues this week, May 12, with a free performance from The Phunky Monkeys in the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m. Combining music from all genres and decades, the 11-person group delivers a high-energy show composed of much-loved hits. For more information, visit the event page here.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting an outdoor evening party tomorrow, May 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. The free event will feature a book signing by the authors of American Creed: Connections to the Past, Hope for the Future Volume I, plus a jazz concert from the West Baton Rouge “Oasis” Jazz Band and more. Visit the event page here for more information.

Tonight, Thursday, May 9, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting Art After Hours. This month’s event is focused around the exhibition Frameworks of Absence and will feature a presentation by artist-biologist Brandon Ballengée and the LSU Museum of Natural Science about Earth and its many species. Click here for more information.