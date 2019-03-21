Arts around town: ‘On the Moon’ at LSU’s Hill Library, Of Moving Colors’ new production, and more

LSU Libraries Special Collections is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the July 20, 1969, moon landing with a new exhibition titled “On the Moon.” Opening next Monday, March 25, at LSU’s Hill Memorial Library, the exhibition will feature a collection of books and other works that showcase the world in 1969, as well as the impact of space exploration. The show is free and open to the public and will be on display through July 26. For more information, visit the event page here.

Of Moving Colors Productions is bringing dancers and community leaders together tomorrow night, March 22, for a performance of a new production called Tell Me More. The one-night-only show will close out the company’s season and aims to show the lives of Baton Rouge professionals through dance. Taking place at the Manship Theatre, the show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.

Tonight, March 21, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is kicking off this year’s Ebb & Flow Festival with a special installment of its On Pointe Music Concert Series featuring Moonshine and Music, with special guest Barry Hebert. The party will take place in Pointe-Marie Square from 6 to 8 p.m., with food available from Magpie Café. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting its sixth annual Engineering Day this Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event allows children and young adults to get involved and get inspired by offering hands-on activities that explore the many facets of science. The event is included with the price of museum admission. For more information, visit the event page here.

Ronald K. Brown, owner of the New York-based dance company Evidence, will be performing on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Manship Theatre. Brown incorporates modern dance with West African rhythms and has won several awards, including the Def Dance Jam Workshop Mentor of the Year Award. You can purchase your tickets here.

The LSU School of Music‘s Experimental Music & Digital Media is hosting a unique and immersive audio concert called Cinema for the Ears next Wednesday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m. at the LSU Digital Media Center. The show will consist of electronic music and sonic art created by LSU students, faculty and composers. Visit the event page here for more information.

This Saturday, March 23, Ned Fasullo & the Fabulous Big Band Orchestra will perform “A Salute to Sinatra.” The performance will showcase the legendary Frank Sinatra’s greatest hit songs as a benefit for the Baton Rouge High School Foundation. Check out the event page here to reserve tickets and for more information.

On Saturday, March 23, the seventh installment of TEDxLSU will take place at the LSU Student Union at 1 p.m. TED Talk will be given by a diverse lineup of speakers including visual artist and biologist Brandon Ballengée, clothing designer and sewing instructor Andrea Eastin, circus artist Arianna “LadyBEAST” Pelullo, and many more. The show is sold out, but get on the waitlist here. For more information, visit the event page here.

Steve Conn, a piano and accordion player from south Louisiana, will be performing at the Red Dragon Listening Room this Saturday, March 23. Conn has worked on 10 records that have been nominated for or won Grammys, and he has recorded with artists such as Faith Hill, Keith Urban, and George Strait. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, March 23, Baton Rouge Succulent Company is hosting a Spring Fling Potting Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring in their own plants that need a refresh, or purchase pots and plants from the store itself. For more information, visit the event page here.