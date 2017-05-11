Arts around town: Gloves on for Opéra Louisiane gala concert, It’s all about ‘Classic Soul’ at BRSO outdoor show, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

Celebrate the 10th season of Opéra Louisiane this Friday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Baton Rouge River Center Theatre. Some of the most popular stars from past seasons will perform, accompanied by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. Tickets range from $38 to $88 and can be purchased online. Read more about Opéra Louisiane’s history in this article from inRegister’s May issue, available on newsstands now.

The 14th annual “Hot Art, Cool Nights” festival will be held this Friday, May 12, from 6 to 10 p.m. Baton Rouge Mid-City Merchants hosts this yearly spring arts festival to showcase both known and new local artists. Featured works were created by local photographers, painters, jewelry makers and more. Mid-City spans Jefferson at Goodwood/Government to 14th Street. Admission is free. Find a list of participating businesses here.

Students of The Walls Project’s The Futures Fund will showcase their semester works at a Student Showcase & Industry Resource Fair this Saturday, May 13, at the BRCC Cypress Building and Magnolia Theatre. The Futures Fund is an eight-week program for youth age 12 to 21 years old to learn STEAM workforce development skills in digital, literary, visual and music fields, including computer coding, from local professionals. Coding projects will be displayed alongside the student-curated print gallery, with a breakfast reception from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra will hold a “Classic Soul” outdoor concert at the LSU Rural Life Museum this Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. Featured singers Capathia Jenkins and Darius de Haas will perform covers of classic musicians like Stevie Wonder, Al Green and Aretha Franklin. Table seating is available for $50 per seat, lawn seating is available for $20, and patrons may bring their own chairs and picnic blankets.

Today through Friday, May 21, Theatre Baton Rouge will presents performances of Detroit, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play about a newly unemployed couple, Ben and Mary, and their odd new neighbors as a backyard barbecue turns into something a bit more dangerous.

The Elizabethan Gallery will host a spring art reception this Friday, May 12, during the Hot Art, Cool Nights festival in Mid-City. Individual paintings will be available for sale.

This Saturday, May 13, Tin Roof Brewing will host the first annual Baton Rouge Funk Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Listen to funky music all day long and enjoy some of Tin Roof’s craft beers on tap. Tin Roof will also be launching Voodoo, its new American Pale Ale. Kids are welcome to attend the festival and enjoy craft booths. Admission is free.

Check out downtown Baton Rouge this Friday, May 12, for another Live After Five concert event. Catch this week’s musical act, the Todd O’Neill Band, between 5 and 8 p.m.