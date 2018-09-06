Arts around town: Find your voice at Kelwood Contemporary Art, Herb talk at White Oak Plantation, and more

Tonight, Thursday, September 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. is the opening night of Kelwood Contemporary Art’s newest show, Finding Your Voice. Inspired by the multitude of personal experiences and the need to remain in conversation with one another, artist and gallery owner Jennifer Carwile commissioned the exhibition pieces from local artists, as well as artists around the country. Gallery talks on social commentary and identity will be held on Sunday, September 23, and Sunday, October 7. For more information, visit the event page here.

Chef John Folse and his team are joining forces with culinary herbalist Sarah Liberta for a presentation on growing, harvesting and cooking with fresh herbs at White Oak Plantation next Wednesday, September 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.

Registration for the Baton Rouge Unit of the Herb Society for America’s “Herbs on the Bayou: Healing, Cooking, Greauxing” event closes tomorrow, September 7. The weekend-long get-together will feature meals prepared by the Crowne Plaza’s award-winning chef, a tour of the LSU Rural Life Museum, and a special stop at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens for a look at the Herb Society’s first phase of its planned Heritage Herb Garden. The event will also feature delicious food and local vendors. For more information, visit the event page here.

The Baton Rouge Gallery will provide an opportunity to learn from local artists during an ARTiculate Artist Talk this Sunday, September 9, at 4 p.m.. Artists David DuBose, Paulo Dufour and Randell Henry will also answer questions from attendees. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book, and finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Fun Home is an honest and wholesome musical about seeing your parents through grownup eyes. Theatre Baton Rouge‘s opening performance is tomorrow night, September 7, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and additional showtimes are available here.

Enjoy a brown-bag lunch event filled with political satire from “Louisiana’s Own Cartoonist,” Fred Mulhearn, at noon tomorrow, September 7, at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol. Mulhearn will also be signing copies of his latest book, Looziana Political Cartoons: The Best of Fred Mulhearn. For more information, visit the event page here.

The music of Sam Baker has been in high demand since his first performance at the Red Dragon Listening Room. This Sunday, September 9, at 7 p.m., he will return for a solo performance. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here. And learn more about the Red Dragon in this story from inRegister’s August issue.

Dance like it’s 1975 this Saturday, September 9, at The Radio Bar during Studio 54 Disco Night. The disco party beings at 9 p.m. with music from DJ Jarred Monson. Admission is free.