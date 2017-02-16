Arts around town: Classic movies at Manship, Mid City Art Thaw takes over Government Street, and more

A look at art-related events in the area:

Mid City Merchants will host its 7th annual Mid City Art Thaw today, Thursday, February 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop by for an evening packed with art, music, shopping and great food. Visit Mid City Merchants’ Facebook page for a complete list of participating businesses.

Baton Rouge’s Jim and James Linden Hogg will perform at the LSU Museum of Art today, Thursday, February 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. as part of the museum’s Third Thursday event, an evening accompanied by Capital City Grill hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The duo, featured in our February issue, will play 19th-century music in the fifth-floor galleries to complement the museum’s “Everlasting Calm” exhibition. Tickets are $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Here’s an offer you can’t refuse: Manship Theatre will screen The Godfather: Part II Saturday, February 18, at 7 p.m. The film was voted one of Manship Theatre members’ favorite Oscar Best-Picture winners and continues the saga of the Corleone family. See details and get tickets at manshiptheatre.org.

Enjoy dinner and a favorite movie musical with Manship Theatre Wednesday, February 22, at 8 p.m. Ticket-holders for this special viewing of Singin’ in the Rain will be able to select special themed food options for a three-course meal at Capital City Grill at a great price. Get in on the fun at manshiptheatre.org.

The Louisiana Photographic Society join forces with the Baton Rouge Garden Club to present “Sur la Table with Photos and Flowers” this Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, at the Baton Rouge Garden Center at Independence Park. The show features tablescapes and floral arrangements inspired by photographs and will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. each day.

The West Baton Rouge Museum will host an opening reception for two new exhibits this Friday, February 17. “Changing America: The Emancipation Proclamation 1863 & the March on Washington 1963” originated with the Smithsonian, while “Purchased Lives: The Slave Trade from 1808 to 1865” originated with The Historic New Orleans Collection. The free event will feature performances by Bamboula 2000, a New Orleans-based dance and musical troupe, and a one-woman show by Judy Whitney Davis. The “Changing America” exhibition runs through March 12, while “Purchased Lives” will be on display through March 31.

The Writers and Readers Symposium returns to St. Francisville this Saturday, February 18, with readings and workshops by popular authors including Rheta Grimsley Johnson, plus lunch and dessert, all at Hemingbough Conference Center.

Aquila Theatre will present a live theatrical version of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Nile Sunday, February 19, at 2 p.m. at Manship Theatre. This murder mystery is based on Christie’s famous novel Death on the Nile. Purchase tickets at manshiptheatre.org.

LSU’s Hill Memorial Library will host an exhibition commemorating the centennial anniversary of World War I beginning next Monday, February 20. “Through the Valley of Death: A Special Collections Perspective on the First World War” will feature letters, photographs, oral histories and more, with a special emphasis on life at LSU during wartime. The exhibition runs through June 2.