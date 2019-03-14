Arts around town: Chris Botti comes to Baton Rouge, Elizabethan Gallery’s Winter Warm Up, and more

Tomorrow, Friday, March 15, Grammy award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti will perform with the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra as part of the Irene W. and C.B. Pennington Foundation’s Great Performers in Concert series. In the past, Botti has performed with artists such as Sting, Lady GaGa, John Mauer and Frank Sinatra. The concert, which begins at 8 p.m., is part of his worldwide tour. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page here.

The Elizabethan Gallery is hosting its annual Winter Warm Up art show and open house tonight, Thursday, March 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. The free event will feature local artists discussing their inspirations, as well as offering pieces for sale.

Tonight, Thursday, March 14, at 7 p.m., the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters will take the stage at University Baptist Church for a free performance as part of its 2019 national tour. One of the 11 Navy bands worldwide, the United States group has been entertaining audiences since 1925. For more information on the band and its tour, visit the official website here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a four-week course called The Fun and Fundamentals of Drawing. This program is designed to build upon skills and teach students how to use a variety of materials to produce professional-quality artwork. Registration costs $125 for the four-session package, which includes classes taught by Michelle Elder from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays beginning March 11. Artists must be ages 18 and up. For more information about this course, click here.

LSU jazz studies professor and acclaimed musician Willis Delony will perform the second installment of his piano series at the LSU School of Music Building on Sunday, March 17, accompanied by guests Bill Grimes on bass and Chad Braud on drums. The performance will feature a tribute to Bill Evans, who is considered by many to be one of the most important jazz pianists of the 20th century. For more information, visit the event page here. And read more about Delony and his talented family in this article from the inRegister archives.

Tonight, March 14, local band Smithfield Fair is performing at Pointe-Marie Square from 6 to 8 p.m. as part of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s On Pointe Music Concert Series. The series is free to attend and will continue each Thursday night through April 11, with local musicians sharing their talents against the backdrop of one of Baton Rouge’s newest neighborhoods. For more information, visit the event page here.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a Lunchtime Lecture next Wednesday, March 20, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. featuring Mary Ann Sternberg, author of River Road Rambler Returns. The free event will include a book signing in addition to the talk. For more information, visit the event page here.

Rock N Rowe is back starting today, March 14, at 6 p.m. at Perkins Rowe. To kick off this year’s spring installment, Carbon Copy will be the first band performing. These concerts are free and will take place every Thursday until May 9. To see the full lineup, click here.

The Young Actors Program of Theatre Baton Rouge will present Thornton Wilder’s Our Town tonight, March 14; tomorrow, March 15; and Saturday, March 16. The play follows the small town of Grover’s Corners through life, love and death. Visit the event page here for tickets and more information.

March is European Film Month at the Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts, and on March 17 the theater will show Becoming Astrid, a Swedish film. Becoming Astrid won Best Foreign Language Feature at the 2018 Chicago International Film Festival and it depicts the early years of Swedish author Astrid Lindgren, the world’s third most-translated children’s writer who wrote books like Pippi Longstocking. Visit the event page here for more information.

LSU Philharmonia, LSU’s chamber orchestra, will perform its semesterly concert on Tuesday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. Hosted by the LSU School of Music, the concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.

Performances of Theatre Baton Rouge’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee continue tonight, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. The show will play through Sunday, March 24. For tickets and more information, visit the event page here.