The latest Baton Rouge fall 2021 events that have been canceled due to the delta variant

Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers keep breaking records, with a total of 2,956 people hospitalized as of Monday, Aug. 16.

As the delta variant continues to spread at an alarming rate, event cancellations continue to be announced, as well.

225 Daily is monitoring what’s been canceled, postponed and what’s still on for fall. For example, you probably already know that the Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball–the subject of inRegister’s August cover story–was originally scheduled for this weekend but has been postponed to October 29, but did you know that the Bandito Festival, Fête Rouge and MPAC have also been delayed? Other events, such as BREADA’s Farm Fete and LASM’s annual gala, are going virtual.

