Arts around town: LASM’s Art After Hours, Theatre BR costume sale, and more

The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is hosting Art After Hours tonight, October 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event, which coincides with the “Harmonies in Color” exhibition, will include a curator-led tour, conversation with artists featured in the exhibition, and a dance performance by Of Moving Colors Productions. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Friday, October 11, Live After Five will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in City Hall Plaza downtown. The free concert series includes local music, food, artists, kids obstacle course and more. This week’s concert will feature the band 17th Floor. For more information, visit the event page here.

Theatre Baton Rouge is hosting its annual costume sale tomorrow, Friday, October 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sale will include costumes and vintage and modern clothing for all ages. For more information on the sale, click here.

Tonight, October 10, Chase Tyler is performing as part of Perkins Rowe’s Rock N Rowe concert series from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event takes place in the center of the development and is open to the public. For more information, visit the event page here.

BREC is hosting Swamp Haunted Hikes at the Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center this Friday, October 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. The spooky nature walks are designed for children, but all ages can enjoy this night of Halloween festivities. There will also be a haunted maze, carnival games and more. Costumes are encouraged for to the cheerful-not-fearful event. For more information, visit the event page here.

This Saturday, October 12, the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is hosting an exhibit reception at the Main Library at Goodwood that will feature the work of photo journalist Bryan S. Berteaux, starting at 3 p.m. Throughout the month of October, the second-floor gallery will be exhibiting the work of the New Orleans native with snapshots taken throughout Berteaux’s life, including his travels, daily activities and even shots taken in his own backyard. For more information, visit the event page here.

Christian Youth Theater is performing Tarzan at LSU’s Shaver Theater next Thursday through Saturday, October 17-19. The adaptation of the Disney film will be swinging to the stage for five shows. For tickets and more information, visit here.

Tomorrow, Friday, October 11, Better than Ezra will perform at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel at 8 p.m. For more information and to order tickets, click here.

The West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting a new monthly Old Time Country Open Jam on the second Sunday of each month, starting this Sunday, October 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. The event invites musicians to come together and play acoustic instruments in a informal atmosphere, and everyone is welcome to sit in and enjoy the music. More information is available here.

Unwind from the work week with Yoga in the Galleries hosted by LSU Museum of Art this Saturday, October 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy an artful atmosphere with no yoga experience required. Visit the event page here for more information, and read more about the experience in this story from the inRegister archives.

This Sunday, October 13, the Baton Rouge Gallery is teaming up with CreActiv for a [email protected] installment from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the gallery. The event will feature delve into the topic of the group’s awareness project, which aims to use art to bring the subject of health to the forefront. More information is available here.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting its Sunday in the Park fall concert series at the Shaw Center for the Arts Plaza. This Sunday, October 13, the event will welcome singer/songwriters Denton Hatcher and Ben Bel from 2 to 5 p.m. The family-friendly events continue every Sunday until November 10. For more information, visit here.

West Baton Rouge Museum is hosting Historical Happy Hour next Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy an evening of intellectual discussions, music and drinks. The event is every third Thursday of the month and includes different speakers, musicians, panels or any combination of the three. You bring the drinks and they bring the history. For more information, click here.

Celebrating the Halloween season, Manship Theatre is hosting a viewing of Night of the Living Dead with a live score by American Native tomorrow, Friday, October 11, starting at 7:30 p.m. Arrive an hour early to enjoy drinks before watching the zombie classic. Visit the event page here for more information.