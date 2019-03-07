The most-searched-for recipes from our Aimee’s Pretty Palate column

Month after month, food blogger and author Aimee Broussard prevents Baton Rougeans from falling into a food rut with her inRegister column “Aimee’s Pretty Palate.” From homemade chocolate chip cookies to Thanksgiving sides and more, Broussard puts her own spin on well-loved dishes and offers accessible recipes for cooks of any skill level.

In honor of our food-themed March issue, we take a look back at some of Broussard’s most popular recipes from the inRegister archives–the dishes that real home cooks have searched for most.

Click on the dish titles below to read the full features:

SHRIMP AND EDAMAME ZOODLE STIR FRY

Don’t worry about peeling the zucchini prior to spiralizing. You need the skin to help the zoodles retain their shape; otherwise, you’ll have a sloppy mess.

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 medium zucchini, spiralized and patted dry with paper towel

1 pkg. shelled edamame, steamed

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. teriyaki sauce

1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

Heat 2 Tbsp. vegetable in a large skillet over medium heat. Add shrimp and cook until they begin to turn pink, turning once, about 3 minutes. Remove to a plate. Add remaining 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil to same pan, and stir in zucchini zoodles; continue to cook for 2 minutes. Add edamame, soy sauce, teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; toss and continue to cook for 5 minutes or until zucchini is tender. Remove from heat and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

GRANDMA’S OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIES

½ cup shortening

2 eggs

1 ¼ cups sugar

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

2 cup oats

¾ cup raisins

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Beat shortening, eggs, sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and oats. Add to sugar mixture gradually, scraping bowl between additions. Fold in raisins. Using a cookie scoop, drop onto cookie sheet about 2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly browned.

Makes 2 to 3 dozen cookies.

CHICKEN & SAUSAGE GUMBO CASSEROLE

Note: Okra is what makes this recipe gumbo and not jambalaya, but if you have someone who doesn’t care for it, just omit it. I did!

¼ cup olive oil

1 lb. sausage, sliced

1 large onion, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

½ cup green bell pepper, chopped

2 cups rice

32 oz. chicken broth

1 can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 ½ lb. cooked chicken, cut into bite-size pieces

1 ½ cups fresh okra, sliced

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 ½tsp. garlic powder

Garnish: chopped green onions, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add sausage, onion, celery and bell pepper; cook until onions and celery become translucent. Add rice and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add broth and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and cook, covered, until rice is tender (about 20 minutes). Remove from heat. Add chicken, okra, Worcestershire, Creole seasoning and garlic powder. Combine well. Cover Dutch oven with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Garnish with green onions.

Note: If you are gifting the casserole, transfer to a disposable dish prior to placing in oven.

Makes 8-10 servings.

PEANUT BUTTER PUPPY COOKIES (FOR DOGS)

1 cup whole wheat flour (you can also use oat flour)

½ cup rolled oats

2 to 3 Tbsp. peanut butter, chunky or smooth

¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. hot water

For decorating:

½ cup smooth peanut butter, slightly warmed

¼ cup carob chips, melted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, mix together flour and oats. Add peanut butter and hot water; combine well. Using a mini cookie scoop (or rounded spoonfuls), shape into rounded balls, then slightly flatten onto a silicone baking mat. If you’re not decorating the cookies, you can add an egg wash (1 egg whisked and applied with a pastry brush to the tops) to cookies prior to baking for shiny cookies. Baking time will depend on your dog’s preference: Bake for about 30 minutes for a slightly soft interior and hardened exterior, or about 40 minutes for a crunchy cookie. Allow cookies to cool completely on a baking rack. To decorate, using piping bags with small decorating tips, outline your dog with peanut butter. Use melted carob chips for eyes and mouth. Serve immediately.

Makes 1 dozen.

