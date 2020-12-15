In the kitchen: Sheet Pan Chicken Pot Pie

Comfort food just got easier. And while the temperatures in south Louisiana aren’t exactly screaming winter on a regular basis, we can at least pretend it’s chilly out to justify making a warming favorite—chicken pot pie. This recipe by Aimee Broussard minimizes the time and hassle of the traditional pie while still maintaining the same nostalgic taste. Plus, it’s a great way to spice up a grocery store rotisserie chicken!

SHEET PAN CHICKEN POT PIE

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. butter

½ cup onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, finely diced

1 ⁄ 3 cup flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 ½ tsp. Italian seasoning

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 ½ cups rotisserie chicken, chopped

6 oz. frozen mixed vegetables

1 (17.3-oz.) pkg. puff pastry sheets

1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and sauté onion and celery until tender and translucent. Whisk in flour and stir to combine. Slowly whisk in chicken broth. Add seasonings and allow to simmer, stirring frequently until mixture begins to thicken. Stir in chicken and vegetables, tossing to combine. Pour mixture onto sheet pan.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry into a large square. Cut into about 1-in. strips. Arrange pastry strips over filling crosswise so that most of filling is covered. You can also create a lattice design by weaving strips over and under one another. Brush pastry with beaten egg and bake until pastry is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Makes 6-8 servings.