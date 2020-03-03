Aimee’s Pretty Palate: Rotisserie to the Rescue

When my husband and I were selecting the grill to be installed in our outdoor kitchen, I remember being enamored by, of all things, the optional rotisserie chicken kit. Never mind the fact that I’m slightly terrified of grilling and leave that responsibility to my husband, I was certain that this was an add-on we needed in our lives. “We’re going to be able to roast our own chickens! This will be so great! ”

I won’t tell you how many times we’ve actually used the darn thing.

While I could blame the bulky and hard-to-attach rotisserie rod as my excuse, it really comes down to the convenience of tossing a store-bought rotisserie chicken into the basket as my real reason for neglecting to roast my chickens myself.

The Sheet Pan Chicken Pot Pie is comfort food at its finest, and a ready-made rotisserie chicken means you can have the meal ready to serve in a flash. Add a salad and call it a day.

Out of ideas for quick lunches? Easy Chicken Salad has you covered. Toss in some chopped pecans and throw it on a croissant bun and make yourself feel fancy without even leaving the house.

And finally, Cheesy Chicken Dip may not sound the greatest (there’s chicken in the dip?!), but trust me when I say this recipe will be a new entertaining favorite.

SHEET PAN CHICKEN POT PIE

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. butter

½ cup onion, chopped

2 ribs celery, finely diced

1 ⁄ 3 cup flour

3 cups chicken broth

1 ½ tsp. Italian seasoning

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper

2 ½ cups rotisserie chicken, chopped

6 oz. frozen mixed vegetables

1 (17.3-oz.) pkg. puff pastry sheets

1 egg, beaten

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a sheet pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.

In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and sauté onion and celery until tender and translucent. Whisk in flour and stir to combine. Slowly whisk in chicken broth. Add seasonings and allow to simmer, stirring frequently until mixture begins to thicken. Stir in chicken and vegetables, tossing to combine. Pour mixture onto sheet pan.

On a lightly floured surface, roll out puff pastry into a large square. Cut into about 1-in. strips. Arrange pastry strips over filling crosswise so that most of filling is covered. You can also create a lattice design by weaving strips over and under one another. Brush pastry with beaten egg and bake until pastry is golden brown, about 30 minutes.

Makes 6-8 servings.

EASY CHICKEN SALAD

Ingredients:

4 cups rotisserie chicken, chopped

½ cup mayonnaise

1 green onion, thinly sliced

1 rib celery, finely diced

1 tsp. lemon juice

¼ tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. dill weed

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup chopped pecans (optional)

4 to 6 large croissants, split in half lengthwise

Stir together chicken and next 6 ingredients; add salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle in chopped pecans if desired. Spoon mixture over croissant bottoms; replace tops. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Tip: Croissants hold their shape in the refrigerator a little better than bread and can be prepared ahead of time for quick lunches or impromptu picnics.

Makes 4-6 servings.

CHEESY CHICKEN DIP

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup barbecue sauce with brown sugar

¼ cup sour cream

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp. Creole seasoning

1 Tbsp. chopped chives, garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine chicken, cream cheese, barbecue sauce, sour cream and cheddar cheese in a medium bowl. Stir to mix well. Season with salt, pepper and Creole seasoning, and stir to combine. Transfer to a baking dish. Bake for 20 minutes or until cheese begins to bubble. Garnish with chopped chives. Serve warm.

Tip: Easily shred rotisserie chicken by adding ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer with the whisk attached on medium speed.

Makes 8 servings.

Aimee Broussard is a Southern food blogger and award-winning cookbook author. Seen on QVC, Rachael Ray and more, she is a self-proclaimed accidental entrepreneur with a penchant for porches and sweet hospitality. Find her online at aimeebroussard.com.